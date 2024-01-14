Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.3% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2 %

HD stock opened at $355.71 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $361.00. The firm has a market cap of $354.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

