Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Cut to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark lowered shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Range Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Range Resources from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Range Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.30.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $30.86 on Thursday. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Range Resources had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 33.85%. The business had revenue of $648.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,169,000 after buying an additional 2,296,114 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 55.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Range Resources by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,940,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $73,582,000 after acquiring an additional 746,228 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $20,845,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Range Resources by 22.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,796,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,049,000 after acquiring an additional 693,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

