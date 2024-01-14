Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Rave Restaurant Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RAVE

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RAVE opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 million, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.40. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 67,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.