Raymond James Boosts Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Price Target to C$4.75

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 283.06% from the company’s previous close.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

Integra Resources stock opened at C$1.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.48, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.98. Integra Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$85.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.12). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integra Resources will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.