Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $135.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RJF. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.56.

Shares of RJF opened at $109.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.88. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 22.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,840 shares of company stock worth $1,315,040. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,441,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

