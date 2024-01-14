Raymond James Upgrades Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$32.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC raised shares of Aritzia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of Aritzia from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.60.

Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$34.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.44. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$653.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$621.27 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.8309711 earnings per share for the current year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

