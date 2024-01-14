Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

Shares of REED stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.23. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Reed’s will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

