Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2024

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REEDGet Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

Shares of REED stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.23. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

Reed’s (NYSE:REEDGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Reed’s will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Reed’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.