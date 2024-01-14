Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $8,656,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

