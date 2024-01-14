Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Given New $191.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $167.00 to $191.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.70.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $168.59 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $170.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $1.29. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann acquired 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,536 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

