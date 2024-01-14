Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Stock Position Boosted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

RS stock opened at $281.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $208.04 and a one year high of $295.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

RS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $2,839,631.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,333.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total value of $1,498,647.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,392,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $2,839,631.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,333.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

