Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.28

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 72237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.
Rémy Cointreau Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Rémy Cointreau Company Profile
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.
