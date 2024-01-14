Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.54.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE RSG opened at $166.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $167.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

