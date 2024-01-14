Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amcor plc’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Amcor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Amcor’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amcor’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 783.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,275,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amcor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Amcor by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 951.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819,836 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,210,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

