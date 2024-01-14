Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lantheus Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lantheus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $5.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.30. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lantheus’ current full-year earnings is $5.40 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lantheus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LNTH. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. William Blair lowered shares of Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

LNTH opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.10. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $50.87 and a 1-year high of $100.85. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 70.13%. The firm had revenue of $319.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.01 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 7,459.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 21,559 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,740,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP grew its position in Lantheus by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 416,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,952,000 after purchasing an additional 163,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,621 shares of company stock valued at $874,239. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

