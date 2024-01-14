Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at CIBC

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperformer rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Restaurant Brands International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.33.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $78.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $59.99 and a twelve month high of $79.45.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,299.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,299.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,934. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,630,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 22,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.