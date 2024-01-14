RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RFIL. B. Riley reduced their price objective on RF Industries from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered RF Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

RF Industries Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

NASDAQ RFIL opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 million, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.95. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

