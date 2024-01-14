Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Receives $5.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $498.02 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $203.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

