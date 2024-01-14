RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.01% and a negative return on equity of 122.53%. The company had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

Further Reading

