RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.01% and a negative return on equity of 122.53%. The company had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter.
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
