Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Price Target Raised to C$0.40

Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$0.25 to C$0.40 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

Rio2 Stock Up 2.9 %

RIO stock opened at C$0.36 on Friday. Rio2 has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rio2 will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rio2

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

