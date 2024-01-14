Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.77

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.77 and traded as high as $6.01. Riverview Bancorp shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 16,539 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $17.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,068,215 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after buying an additional 72,901 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 4,782.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,724,647 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after buying an additional 59,609 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 995,314 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 419,075 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 17,217 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riverview Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.