RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.70.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE RLJ opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

Insider Activity at RLJ Lodging Trust

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $390,792.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,585.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $984,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 985,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,647,000 after acquiring an additional 659,261 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 414,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 45,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,728,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,097,000 after acquiring an additional 183,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Articles

