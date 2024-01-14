RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $11.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $390,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,423 shares in the company, valued at $428,585.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $390,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,423 shares in the company, valued at $428,585.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,218,000 after buying an additional 518,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,447 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,518,000 after purchasing an additional 32,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,766,000 after acquiring an additional 60,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,366,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,686,000 after acquiring an additional 63,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

