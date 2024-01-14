Robert Dickinson Sells 44,000 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO) Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Free Report) insider Robert Dickinson sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.43), for a total transaction of £84,040 ($107,125.56).

Taseko Mines Price Performance

Taseko Mines stock opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.43) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £324.82 million, a PE ratio of 5,625.00 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 102.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 102.85. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 81 ($1.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 160 ($2.04).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.80) target price on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

