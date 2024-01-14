Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Roblox from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $388,817.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,794,936 shares in the company, valued at $457,031,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $388,817.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,794,936 shares in the company, valued at $457,031,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $4,778,992.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 308,272 shares of company stock worth $12,554,879. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 900.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 23.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.80. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

