Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives $307.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $307.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

NYSE ROK opened at $304.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $252.19 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

