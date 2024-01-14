Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

RMCF opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.07. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $5.99.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 7,307 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $30,397.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 945,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,878.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $79,784.94. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 874,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,304.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 7,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $30,397.12. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 945,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,878.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 71,665 shares of company stock worth $288,937. Company insiders own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

