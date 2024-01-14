ROK Resources Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts (CVE:ROK)

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Free Report) – Echelon Wealth Partners upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of ROK Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Gill now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for ROK Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for ROK Resources’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.02). ROK Resources had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of C$22.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.60 million.

Shares of CVE:ROK opened at C$0.29 on Friday. ROK Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.34.

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. It primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

