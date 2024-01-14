Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Price Performance

Rollins stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.35 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. Rollins’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

