Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Rollins from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.63. Rollins has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average is $40.01.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rollins

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,020,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,307,000 after buying an additional 5,041,371 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 40.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,923,000 after buying an additional 2,682,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at $61,799,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after buying an additional 1,419,569 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

