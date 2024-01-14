Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Adecco Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Adecco Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Adecco Group stock opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.49. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $24.70.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 1.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

