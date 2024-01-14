RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
RPT Realty stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. RPT Realty has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $13.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.81%.
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
