RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RPT Realty Stock Performance

RPT Realty stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. RPT Realty has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $13.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16.

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPT Realty

About RPT Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in RPT Realty by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in RPT Realty by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in RPT Realty by 1.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in RPT Realty by 9.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

