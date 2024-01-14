RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Lifted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,274 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $36,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Up 1.2 %

RTX stock opened at $86.33 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.