Russell O’Brien Buys 96 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Russell O’Brien bought 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 156 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($190.90).

Russell O’Brien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Russell O’Brien purchased 103 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £149.35 ($190.38).

On Thursday, November 16th, Russell O’Brien acquired 8 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of GBX 1,200 ($15.30).

Centrica Price Performance

Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 150 ($1.91) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 147.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 146.74. The company has a market capitalization of £8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 205.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.07. Centrica plc has a twelve month low of GBX 93.74 ($1.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 173.70 ($2.21). The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNA shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Centrica from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.61) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centrica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 145.50 ($1.85).

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

See Also

