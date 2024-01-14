Ryder System (NYSE:R) Stock Rating Lowered by Vertical Research

Vertical Research cut shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $120.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on R. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryder System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Ryder System Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE R opened at $110.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.45. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.70.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 21.80%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,959.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $320,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,959.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,964.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,387 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

