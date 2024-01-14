Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) PT Raised to $134.00 at Truist Financial

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $124.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RHP. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

NYSE:RHP opened at $111.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.37. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $114.17.

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $1,450,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 764,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,953,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $1,450,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 764,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,953,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,380 shares of company stock worth $3,054,689 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

