Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) PT Raised to $134.00 at Truist Financial

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $124.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.79% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RHP. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties
In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $1,450,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 764,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,953,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $1,450,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 764,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,953,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,380 shares of company stock worth $3,054,689 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ryman Hospitality Properties
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.