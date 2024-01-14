Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SFE opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, January 16th. The 100-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 16th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, January 16th.

Safeguard Scientifics Cuts Dividend

Safeguard Scientifics ( NYSE:SFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th.

Institutional Trading of Safeguard Scientifics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. 44.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

