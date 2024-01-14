Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Trading 6.4% Higher

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.35. Approximately 687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Saker Aviation Services Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94.

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Saker Aviation Services had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter.

About Saker Aviation Services

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a Downtown Manhattan (New York) Heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); and a provider of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services at the Garden City (Kansas) Regional Airport.

