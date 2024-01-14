Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Up 4.0 %

SALM stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group

About Salem Media Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SALM. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

