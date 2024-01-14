Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells $2,842,954.01 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 87,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $2,842,954.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 955,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,168,437.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $3,048,960.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 90,012 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $3,151,320.12.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 107,130 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $3,590,997.60.

On Friday, December 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 138,272 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $4,692,951.68.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 73,474 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $1,960,286.32.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 78,420 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,367.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $2,305,166.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 87,113 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,212,670.20.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Sanjit Biswas sold 45,965 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $1,063,630.10.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 42,322 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $1,002,184.96.

Samsara Price Performance

NYSE:IOT opened at $33.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.57. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $36.91. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of -78.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Samsara

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,772,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,318,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 98,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the period. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.