Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

IOT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.56.

Get Samsara alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Samsara

Samsara Trading Down 0.2 %

IOT opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.98 and a beta of 1.57. Samsara has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $36.91.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.36 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other Samsara news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $9,599,240.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 87,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $2,842,954.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 955,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,168,437.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $9,599,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,931,626 shares of company stock valued at $59,037,566 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,772,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,318,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Samsara by 67.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Samsara by 15.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 98,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.