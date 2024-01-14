Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.68.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $0.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $91.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 613,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 88,444 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 166,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 278.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 34,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 163.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 99,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 61,642 shares during the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

