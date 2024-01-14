Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.10% of Sanmina worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Sanmina by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $50.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Sanmina had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SANM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

