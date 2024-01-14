Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $52.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3,929.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,472 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,284,000 after buying an additional 1,282,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after buying an additional 1,251,199 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $41,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

