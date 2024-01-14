Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 0.7% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Sanofi by 6.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 3.8% in the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Sanofi by 7.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Price Performance

NASDAQ SNY opened at $52.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

