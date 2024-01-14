Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $93.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.45.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SRPT opened at $116.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.68. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $159.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The business had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.94) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,225 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,974,763.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Barry bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

