Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Decreased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,669,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,420.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 5,129,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983,667 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $36.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.15. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $37.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

