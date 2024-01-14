Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $398,669,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,420.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 5,129,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983,667 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $36.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.15. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.14.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

