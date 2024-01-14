SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $2.75 on Thursday. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaChange International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SeaChange International by 689.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SeaChange International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 114,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107,808 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

