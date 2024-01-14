Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. BNP Paribas currently has $65.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.28.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $82.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.34. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $87.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -78.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,156.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $89,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,156.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,346 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,554. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 629.9% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 64,670 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 55,810 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 296.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

