Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $43.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00.

SEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. William Blair downgraded Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.91.

Sealed Air Price Performance

SEE opened at $36.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.31. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $56.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 126.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 80.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

